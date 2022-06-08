Chase ends in crash after suspects rob women in downtown Raleigh

By Eric Miller

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — Police ended a search for a robbery suspect late Tuesday after a high-speed chase topping over 100 mph ended near a Raleigh neighborhood.

The chase ended in a crash on Lake Boone Trail near Brooks Avenue before 11:45 p.m.

Police told WRAL News four people inside the car were wanted for robbing two women on Harrington Street in downtown Raleigh. They took purses and wallets from the women and fled. The women were not injured.

All four suspects jumped out of the car and ran away, police said, but officers were able to take three people into custody.

Terrance Quarles, 24, Noah Ryals, 21, and Dominique Harris, 28, were each charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The fourth suspect is still missing.

Since such pursuits can be dangerous to officers, suspects and the cars around them, a policy within the Raleigh Police Department prohibits car chases unless there is probable cause to believe that an occupant of the vehicle has committed a felony involving serious physical harm to a person.

The three suspects arrested by police each face two felony charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, justifying the officers’ decision to initiate the Tuesday night chase.

The department’s policy also asks officers to balance the dangers associated with a pursuing a chase or not.

Policy states, “The appropriate balancing of risks shall include consideration of the following: seriousness of the suspected offense; the applicable speed limit, intersections and traffic control devices; road conditions, congestion, and weather; type and condition of vehicles used at high speeds; preparedness of the involved officer(s) condition to drive with reasonable safety at high speeds; and the use of warning signals and lights.”

