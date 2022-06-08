Community puts finishing touches on new mural in Del Paso Heights

By KOVR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A new community mural has been unveiled in the Del Paso Heights area.

On Tuesday, community members got together at the Hagginwood Community Center to put the finishing touches on the final community mural of the year.

The lead artist says the purpose of the painting is to show the similarities of all the cultures represented throughout Sacramento.

People of all ages and all skills were invited to join in on adding some brushstrokes to the mural.

Sacramento’s community mural program was created to produce 10 pieces of art across the city. A total of 39 artists have been selected to lead the projects.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.