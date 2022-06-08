Family of West Allis homicide victim speaks out after learning fate of man convicted in his death

By Michele Fiore

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The family of a West Allis homicide victim is speaking out after learning their son’s killer will be out of prison before his 50th birthday. We first talked to the family of Ryan Sorensen last year when there was hope their son’s killer would get up to 60 years in prison. But on Monday, heartbreak — Angel Monge was ordered to serve just 16 years behind bars.

“This whole thing. It’s, it’s been a nightmare,” said William Sorensen, Ryan’s dad.

William Sorensen reflecting on what he considers to be a lenient sentence in the stabbing death of his son.

“The police did their job. The DA’s office did their job. The judge did his job. So who do you point the finger at? I guess Madison. Say hey, come on, what’s going on here?” said Sorensen.

Angel Monge was convicted of second degree reckless homicide, which only carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

“When does this end? When does the madness end? When do the criminals get what they deserve?” said Sorensen.

In September of 2019, Ryan Sorensen, a Greenfield High School graduate, made a joke to the couple in a police-released video. As he walked home from a bar with friends, he said he’d like their bikes to get home faster.

“He was a funny kid. He was a jokester and a joke is what got him killed. That’s ironic,” Sorensen said.

“He was a happy guy. He was a funny guy. He was a helpful guy. He’d be the first one — ‘hey pal, what do ya need?'”

Two and a half years after his untimely death, it’s proudly posted at his dad’s Greenfield bar.

“He was a good man and he certainly didn’t deserve this,” said Sorensen.

Next up — the sentencing of Angel’s wife, Shirley Monge. Though Ryan’s family believes she was the instigator, she’ll face even less prison time than her husband.

“And really she’s the oar that muddied the water. Now her maximum is 15 years. I certainly hope she gets that. She said she has anger management problems. Well I think most sociopaths do,” said Sorensen.

Shirley Monge has been out on bond for almost two years already. Her sentencing is now set for July 11.

