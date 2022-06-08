South street headhouse district businesses concerned about safety, lack of Police after mass shooting

By Matt Petrillo

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The South Street Headhouse District held its monthly meeting Wednesday. Dozens of businesses say they’re concerned about safety and a lack of police.

Business owners are concerned about crowds getting out of control like what happened on South Street last Saturday, and many businesses at the meeting are demanding action.

“Remember it used to be a $300 fine for noise on South Street? Why can’t we do that,” Moshe Hannanel, the owner of Valente, said.

Man: “You’re saying exactly what I said.”

Hannanel: “Ok, let’s do it.”

Dozens of business owners gathered as the South Street Headhouse District held its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Some asked why police made no quality of life arrests, despite the big crowds Saturday night. Three people died and 11 people were hurt in that shooting.

“Where do these kids come from? Because if this is going to be a summertime thing again this year, we might as well just close up,” Dan Christensen, the owner of Copabanana, said.

Others asked what was being done to improve safety.

“Is there any intention of boxing us out again like you did Sunday?,” Spoonie, the owner of O’Neals Pub, asked.

That’s being considered.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police released a picture of a suspect they’re searching for in connection to the shooting. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens. He was seen wearing a COVID-style mask and a black hooded shirt with distinctive markings. A video shows him walking into a convenience store and standing near 3rd Street about 20 minutes before the gunfire began.

Police say he was armed with a .40 caliber handgun.

“I heard 20 to 30 gunshots coming from what appeared to me, American and Bainbridge,” Philadelphia police Lt. Michael Long said. “Officers responded down there and assistance was dropped for police officers in the area.”

Two suspects have already been taken into custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.