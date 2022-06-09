City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduces Bill to amend Philadelphia’s minor curfew law

By KYW Staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — City councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduced a bill to amend Philadelphia’s minor curfew law on Thursday. The bill would change the curfew for all minors aged 16 and older to 10 p.m. until Sept 29, 2022.

The times would stay the same for youth aged 14-15 (10 p.m.) and minors 13 and younger (9:30 p.m.).

“Young people are getting caught up in dangerous situations, and we cannot continue to go on like this,” Gilmore Richardson said in a release. “There have already been 92 children under 18 shot this year. We are besieged in our communities, and as leaders, we must do everything we can to keep our young people safe. With two Community Evening Resource Centers already open and two more in the RFP phase, we have created safe spaces for young people to go to get connected to resources, mentorship, and skills development. Reducing the curfew for our older teens over the summer will help us keep more young people safe during the historically violent summer months.”

Gilmore Richardson says she’s been working closely with the Philadelphia Department of Human Services and the police department to revise curfew requirements and establish community-based resource centers in the light of the gun violence epidemic in the city.

A Philadelphia city council special committee is holding an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss gun violence impacting the city. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is hosting the meeting, and Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw is expected to attend.

Leaders of local non-profits along with members of the Kenney administration will also be there.

