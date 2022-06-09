Tens of thousands of ballots still left to be counted in Monterey, Santa Cruz counties

By Josh Copitch

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A day after the June 7 California Primary and the Central Coast election offices still have thousands of ballots left to count, which means many of the election outcomes could change in the next few days.

In Monterey County, 34,758 ballots were counted Tuesday night. According to the county’s election office, 29,406 ballots are still left to be counted. Those uncounted ballots make up 46% of the total number of votes cast in Monterey County.

In Santa Cruz County, 30,340 ballots were voted as of Wednesday morning. KSBW 8 has confirmed with the election office that more than 35,000 ballots are still left to be counted.

In San Benito County, 5,076 ballots were voted Tuesday night. Wednesday evening the county reported that at least 4,000 ballots have yet to be counted.

Most counties will update the vote count Friday by end of business.

Many races, including the race for Monterey County Sheriff’s, San Benito County Sheriff and Del Reay Oaks Measure B could change entirely in the coming days.

