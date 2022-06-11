FBI Getting Involved In Search For Missing Drexel Hill Mother Amanda DeGuio, Last Seen In 2014

By Madeleine Wright

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Police held a news conference Thursday on a missing persons mystery that captivated parts of our region. Amanda DeGuio was last seen by relatives in 2014.

This week marks eight years since Amanda DeGuio went missing. Her parents say they miss her very much and just want her to come home.

The FBI is now getting involved to help find DeGuio, who left her Drexel Hill home in June 2014 and hasn’t been seen since.

“To the family and friends of Amanda, we have not stopped looking and we will not stop looking. You deserve answers and Amanda deserves to be brought home,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

Authorities say DeGuio, who has a history of heroin use and prostitution, doesn’t drive and it’s unknown how she left.

Police believe DeGuio was likely the victim of foul play.

In the past, police said DeGuio may have been kidnapped by an organized group and human trafficked.

DeGuio was 24 when she went missing and would be 32 today.

DeGuio’s parents appeared at a news conference Thursday at police headquarters but declined to speak.

In the past, the family spoke about DeGuio’s two young daughters having to grow up without their mother.

If you have any information about DeGuio’s whereabouts, detectives want you to give them a call.

