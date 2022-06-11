Police were called to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s home, say husband claimed she slapped him

By Jermont Terry

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Police last week were called to the home of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for a domestic incident that her husband claimed became physical and involved her slapping him, according to a police report.

Foxx denied to officers that she slapped her husband, and told police she only put her hands on him in an effort to get him out of the house.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry has been digging all week into how police handled this call for help.

A Flossmoor police report obtained by CBS 2 said Kelley Foxx, the State’s Attorney’s husband, called police to their home in the south suburb shortly after 10 p.m. this past Saturday to report a domestic incident. Before arriving, a dispatcher told officers that the incident was physical, but there were no injuries “yet,” the report said.

Kelley and Kim Foxx were standing on the front step of the home when officers arrived, the report said. Kelley Foxx told the officers that his wife had gotten angry about something he did that was posted on Facebook, and she “asked him to leave and he refused.”

He told officers that his wife then “became physical,” and said she blocked him from leaving a bathroom and had grabbed his collar, the report said. Kelley Foxx also told police his wife also snatched away his video game controller and threw it down.

An officer reported that Kim Foxx was within earshot when her husband was recounting his story of events, and she said, “All of that is true,” the police report said.

Kelley Foxx also claimed that his wife had slapped him. An officer reported asking him where, and he said, “left cheek,” the police report said. An officer reported using a flashlight to examine Kelley Foxx, and did not find any redness, swelling, or other indicators that he had been struck, the report said.

The officer reported telling Kelley Foxx that there were no apparent marks on him, and Kelley Foxx replied that he just wanted to be left alone, the report said.

On domestic violence calls, officers must listen to both sides – especially that of the complainant. The officer asked Kelley Foxx if he felt safe in the house, and he said he wanted to “make sure someone understand what is happening here,” the report said.

The officer asked Kelley Foxx to explain further, and he said Kim Foxx was being physically aggressive and he wanted it to stop, the report said.

Meanwhile, a Flossmoor police sergeant talked with Kim Foxx, who said she and her husband had a quarrel and she wanted him to leave, the report said. The sergeant then walked over to Kelley Foxx and the other officer, and Kelley Foxx repeated that he just “want(ed) it to stop,” and said, “She can’t come in my personal space and put her hands on me,” the report said.

An officer also talked with the couple’s 19-year-old daughter, who said she heard a disagreement, but didn’t see anything and couldn’t tell what was going on, the report said.

Kelley Foxx told an officer he needed to pick up his other daughter from her workplace, and he left, the report said. Afterward, Kim Foxx said she did put her hands on her husband, but said it was “only to help guide him out of the house” and she said she never slapped him, the report said.

The officer asked Kim Foxx if she felt safe in the home, to which she replied, “I mean, he’s not crazy,” the report said.

Within days of the 911 call, CBS 2 became aware from our police sources that police had responded to the State’s Attorney’s house.

We submitted a public records request to Flossmoor police for the full report, calls of service, and all body cameras worn by officers that day.

We waited, so CBS 2’s Terry went to the Flossmoor Police Department himself – because the police chief was not returning any of his calls.

At the police station, Terry was asked if he had submitted a Freedom of Information Act request. He pointed out that he had done so the day before, and had also left a message for the police chef that day – as well as a message for the chief’s administrative assistant a day later.

A clerk at the police station said the chief had received all the FOIAs and would not be responding except through FOIA.

Twenty-four hours after Terry made the visit, Flossmoor’s police chief did respond. He denied the release of body camera video of the incident, citing privacy – yet he did release the narrative of the police report.

Kim and Kelley Foxx told officers they have been together more than 20 years and have never been physical, and Kim Foxx said she believed her husband only called police to hurt her, the report said.

No one was arrested, and neither Kim nor Kelley Foxx chose to leave the house for the night, the report said.

The report said this was the first time Flossmoor police had responded to a domestic call involving Kim and Kelley Foxx.

The officer also wrote that while working on a report on the incident, an investigator from Foxx’s executive protection unit showed up at the Flossmoor Police Department and advised police could contact him if they needed anything, the report said.

The State’s Attorney’s office released the following statement:

“This is a personal family matter. Please provide State’s Attorney Foxx and her family with respect and privacy.”

On Friday evening, Kim and Kelley Foxx also released a statement:

“This is a personal family matter, and we ask that you provide our family with respect and privacy.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.