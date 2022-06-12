Officials: Girl drowned at West Point Lake, mother in critical condition

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — An investigation is underway after Troup County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman is in critical condition and a teenage girl’s body was recovered at West Point Lake Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to West Point Lake near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road to a possible drowning with two victims.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old female unresponsive and not breathing.

The woman was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, according to officials.

Officials say a dive team with the Columbus Fire and Rescue Department aided deputies and officials from the Department of Natural Resources in the search for a 13-year-old girl. Around 7:30 p.m., officials say the girl was recovered by dive teams from the Columbus Fire and Rescue Department.

The names of the victims, both from LaGrange, have not been released at this time due to ongoing family notifications.

