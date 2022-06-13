Landlord arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary of renter’s space

By Jefferson Tyler

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — Residents of a Waipahu neighborhood are on edge after hearing about the arrest of one of their neighbors who is accused of burglarizing his renter’s room.

It may seem like peace and quiet at A duplex located on Hahana Street, but according to court documents what happened inside is not so pretty. The former 31-year-old female tenant is accusing the 60-year-old landlord of sneaking into her rental to masturbate and even steal her undergarments. He lives in the other unit in the building.

The next house over, Christopher Krill rents his home. He’s seen a peeping-tom in his own back window, but couldn’t identify or catch them. Now with the information coming out in the courts, he’s more concerned than ever about his family.

“My wife we’re about to have a daughter. My wife’s little sister was living with us for abut a year, and went back home with her mother. That this happened is insane to me,” said Krill.

Honolulu Police arrest records say Luciano Agas is charged with ten charges of burglary and one count of violation of privacy. The temporary restraining order against him lists 7 incidents where he’s accused of entering into the renter’s room, in one case holding a knife or scissors.

“We had previous situations where we lived at before where we had people breaking into my vehicle. I thought this was a nice community that’s one of the reasons we chose to live here,” said Krill.

Further allegations in the court documents accuse the landlord of smoking drugs and eating food out of her fridge. “It’s pretty messed up. You’re paying this person money to live there. They just want to come in and take your food and eat it. It’s wild to me,” said Krill.

The renter says she figured this all out when she found some of her personal items moved. She installed cameras in February, and discovered everything going on right after. Krill says he installed his own cameras in his own rental previously as well.

