No injuries after small plane makes emergency landing on golf course

By Jesse Sarles

Click here for updates on this story

LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KCNC) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a golf course in Lakewood on Monday morning. It happened after 7 a.m. at Fox Hollow Golf Course. Two pilots were aboard the plane and were uninjured in the crash, and no one on the course was in harm’s way either.

Copter4 flew over the scene, and it didn’t appear that the twin engine plane sustained much damage. It was at about 7:20 a.m. that Lakewood Police Department learned the plan had landed on the course. Lakewood Police Agent Ty Countryman confirmed park rangers were on scene almost immediately.

It was on the fairway just past the fourth hole of the Links Course at Fox Hollow the plane made its safe emergency landing, resulting in some damage to the aircraft and some cosmetic damage to the course.

Golfer Chris Matthews was on the course with her granddaughter and other junior golfers when she says they saw the plane flying above them.

“It was kind of tilted a little bit to the left, and the right propeller was not moving. My granddaughter and I noticed that, and we thought, “Huh?” Matthews said. “We didn’t see the plane go down, but we saw it flew over number nine of the Meadows, and then it disappeared from our sight.”

CBS4 also spoke to Craig Parzybok, head golf professional at Fox Hollow and Homestead.

“We had junior golf here this morning, and we had kids all over the golf course, and they’re fine,” Parzybok said. “All things considered, it couldn’t have ended much better.”

Countryman said it’s too early in the investigation, but it looks like the cause could be related to a mechanical issue.

He also confirmed there were three holes at the golf course that remained closed just before 9 a.m. They would stay closed pending investigations by both the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.