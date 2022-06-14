Milwaukee Health Department issues Heat Health Advisory ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday

By Melissa Zygowicz

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Summer will finally arrive in Southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, but the high heat could quickly become dangerous.

The Milwaukee Health Department has issued a Heat Health Advisory ahead of high temperatures expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. The NWS forecast indicates heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected across the area on Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday afternoon.

“It can be very problematic for health, as well as even life-threatening in certain situations if you’re not careful,” Nick Tomaro, with the Milwaukee Health Department, said.

Tomaro said it is important to check in with others, whether they have air conditioning or not.

“Think about anyone you know that may not have as big of a network, and checking on people, especially the elderly. Especially when you have children in cars, pets in cars, you need to be especially thoughtful and safe,” Tomaro said.

If you don’t have air conditioning or it breaks, Tomaro recommends having a cool place to go.

“Think about things like public libraries, museums, shopping malls, there are a number of senior centers that will be open,” he said.

“We don’t want to leave anyone who is vulnerable. Avoid being outside during the day. Drink plenty of water,” Brendan Conway, with We Energies, said.

Conway said this heat could cause your energy bill to go up. He recommends keeping the A/C at 78 while running a fan to preserve energy.

“And at night time when you’re asleep, turn it up. Especially when you’re not home, definitely turn it up. There’s no reason to cool an empty house,” Conway said.

Conway said We Energies is also prepared to handle the increase in usage, so power outages are not too much of a concern. Just be sure you have a backup plan just in case.

“We have all these generation sources to make sure on the hottest of hot days, we can keep our customers cool and comfortable,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.