As Westminster guitarist fights for his life, details into vicious attack remain unknown

By David González

WESTMINSTER, California (KABC) — Jason Lawless is a musician at heart. His friends call him Jay and say you will always find him with a guitar in his hand.

However, on Friday, May 27, Jay made it home with severe injuries to his head and face and has been in the hospital fighting for his life ever since.

Jay’s best friend, Jacqueline Jacobs, said he’s been in the hospital for almost three weeks without being able to communicate.

“His eye sockets inside and outside are broken, his nose is broken, his cheekbones are broken, his jaw is broken,” Jacobs said. “They knocked out all of his teeth.”

Right now, she said his family has more questions than answers as to what happened.

But Jacobs said doctors have told them based off Jay’s injuries he was not in an accident and weapons like a bat must have been used against him.

She said, “He’s never had an enemy in his life. We have no idea. Not a clue.”

Peggy Lawless, Jay’s mother, is heartbroken over what happened to her son.

“It’s been hell,” she said. “It’s been horrible. I don’t know what to do without him.”

Peggy said Jay is her caretaker and is hoping anyone who knows what happened comes forward.

“Just anybody, one thing, just tell us who did this,” Peggy said. “Who in their right mind would do this?”

Westminster police said they are looking into the matter but because of his injuries they can’t communicate with Jay directly.

Authorities said they don’t know where the alleged attack may have happened or if it took place within their jurisdiction.

Jay’s loved ones’ biggest fear now is that he will never be the same.

Peggy said, “Somebody knows something. These guys they deserve to be punished for what they did.”

A GoFundMe Page has been set up to help with Jay’s medical expenses.

A fundraiser will also be held at Gaslamp Long Beach on July 7, where all proceeds will go to help Jay.

If you have any information that can help authorities you’re urged to call Westminster police.

