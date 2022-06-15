Lawrence boy, 7, reunited with stolen scooter

By KMBC Staff

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KMBC) — There was a happy reunion Tuesday for a Lawrence boy and his scooter after it was stolen over the weekend.

On Sunday, 7-year-old Brantley’s Lightning McQueen scooter was taken from outside the Walmart while his family was inside.

Brantley is autistic and the scooter meant a lot to him.

Police shared surveillance photos online of three women who took the scooter, kicking off a public effort to reunite the child and his scooter.

In the end, the women turned the scooter in, apologizing to the family in a statement.

Brantley’s mother said she would like to see the three women face consequences.

