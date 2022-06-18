2 workers killed after construction trench collapses in St. Paul

By Web Staff

St. Paul, Minnesota (WCCO) — Two workers were killed Friday afternoon when a construction trench collapsed in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Fire Department says the collapse happened around 3 p.m. in a construction zone on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard, near the Mississippi River in the Highland Park neighborhood.

While fire crews responded quickly to the scene, it was too late to secure the trench and save the workers who’d been buried underground.

“We feel horrible for the victims when anything like this happens,” said Assistant Fire Chief Matt Simpson. “We train for this every single day … Unfortunately, time was not on our side to make that difference today.”

Lahens St. Fleur watched as dozens of first-responders flooded the street near his home. He and others were heartbroken for the workers and their families.

“I’m just very, very sad that this happened,” he said. “My heart really goes out to those people.”

Fire officials say that the first victim was recovered around 9:30 p.m., and the second at 2:30 a.m. The names of the two workers have yet to be released.

No other injuries were reported.

