‘Times Square Killer’ Richard Cottingham arraigned in 1968 murder

VALLEY STREAM, New York (WABC) — Serial killer Richard Cottingham was arraigned in a 1968 murder on Long Island.

Cottingham, 75, also known as the Torso Killer and the Times Square Killer, murdered at least 11 young women and girls in New York and New Jersey between 1967 and 1980.

DNA evidence confirmed that Cottingham committed the murder of Diane Cusick.

Cusick’s body was found in the Green Acres Mall parking lot in Valley Stream.

Cottingham is already serving a life sentence in New Jersey state prison for murder since 1981.

Cottingham will be arraigned via telecast from a New Jersey prison in Nassau County court Thursday morning.

