Looking ahead to a pleasant Easter Sunday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Winds are much calmer today. It's dry and warm, but overall, a pleasant desert day here in the Coachella Valley!

It's staying exceptionally dry throughout the evening and into tomorrow. Santa Ana winds are easing (though locally, we've had rather calm conditions compared to areas to our west). Dew point temperatures are in the teens through the evening, gradually getting subtly less dry by tomorrow. Still, we're not tracking any humidity concerns for the time being.

If you have early morning Easter Sunday plans, you'll probably want just a light sweater to stay warm. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the valley. If you're headed up the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway for its Sunrise Service, you'll certainly want something a bit warmer... temperatures could drop into the 40s as it starts at 5:15 a.m.

You'll be able to shed those layers quickly, though! We warm through the 90s around lunchtime and expect to top out in the mid 90s tomorrow.

The pattern stays pretty consistent into the start of the workweek. Highs remain in the 90s before a pattern change late in the week. A cooldown is on the way and there are small chances for rain, primarily to our west. It's unlikely to see any rain locally by next weekend.

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