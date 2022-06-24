Drivers rush to Sanger gas station with certain gas under $2 a gallon

By KFSN Staff

SANGER, California (KFSN) — Drivers couldn’t believe their eyes when a local gas station rolled back prices.

The line of cars went on for blocks at a Sanger station that listed gas at $1.85 a gallon.

The gas listed at $1.85 was for e85 fuel only. Not every car is able to have that type of gasoline in their cars.

The low prices were part of a promotion with Pearson Fuels, which works all around California.

If you accidentally filled up with E85, don’t fret! While you may see the engine light turned on, you’ll generally be fine once the E85 works its way out of the fuel system. Otherwise, top the gas off with regular gasoline as the tank begins to empty out.

Gas is currently $3.99 at the Sanger station.

