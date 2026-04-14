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Local Forecast

Temps near seasonal norms this week

By
Updated
today at 6:53 AM
Published 5:44 AM

A pleasant week is in the works, with highs in the lower and middle 80s throughout the week.

High pressure will build in through tomorrow, keeping us sunny and near seasonal norms (86) all week long.

Winds were gustier yesterday, but have calmed nicely today. The next round of breezy conditions will arrive Thursday afternoon.

For the all-important Weekend II of Coachella, temps will be slightly warmer. That being said, it still looks like an amazing weekend of weather for festival-goers and residents alike.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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