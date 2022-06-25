Local social media star says her son was shot and killed Friday night

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A local social media star says her son was shot and killed on Friday.

Ophelia Nichols, who runs the popular TikTok account ‘shoelover99,’ said her son, Randon Lee, was murdered the day before his 19th birthday.

On a Facebook post, Nichols wrote, “My son was taken from us last night by the hands of another individual at just 18 years old. He would be 19 today but Someone else made the decision to end my sons life. They are walking around in my town, living and breathing while my son is not. While me and my family are grieving a loss that no mother should ever have to feel, they are free.”

The only murder in the Mobile area on Friday was reported at a gas station on St. Stephens Road at I-65 in Prichard around 8 p.m. Investigators have not released the name of the victim, but they said that it was an 18-year-old male who was killed the night before his birthday.

