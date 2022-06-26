Alabama mom and TikTok influencer pleading for answers in son’s murder

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A local mom and TikTok influencer is pleading for answers after her son was shot and killed Friday night in Prichard.

“I have never asked y’all for anything — but I need your help with this there’s almost 7-million people that follow me — somebody’s got to know something,” said a tearful Ophelia Nichols, known as Mama Tot on TikTok (account: ‘shoelover99′). “He was just 18 years old — that’s the best part of somebody’s life. And I know they’re out there in my town — they’re out there.”

It happened at a gas station on St. Stephens Road. Eighteen-year-old Randon Lee was shot at the Exxon before driving across the street near the Energizer gas station — where he died from his injuries.

It’s still unclear what led to the shooting, but Ophelia says investigators tell her they’re following up on leads.

“It’s hard because you’re putting all of your faith hope and trust into these people and the police department and you have to sit back and hope and pray that they do what needs to be done — so that the person or people who did this to my baby child gets behind bars. You have no choice but to sit here and wait,” said Ophelia.

She’s now using her platform — to ask for help leading to an arrest.

“People talk — people talk. So I wanted that video to be seen because if the person who did this to my son could see what he did to our family — he took my son from me… My son,” said Ophelia.

“I spoke to him yesterday morning around 10 to tell him I had his money for his birthday. He was looking forward to it… just hanging out with his friends and girlfriend. His family was his life,” said Ophelia. “You see other people go through stuff like this and it never crosses your mind that — that would one day be you. But to have an individual make the choice to take your child from you — he had a choice — they had a choice and they chose to take my son from me.”

Prichard Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office tell us the investigation is ongoing.

Ophelia says Randon was an organ donor and will live on even in death helping others.

Meanwhile, if you would like to donate to help with funeral expenses — visit the Gofundme page below.

gofundme.com/f/mamatots-son-randon

