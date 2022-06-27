Bridge closed in Jefferson County due to surface damage

By Rett Nelson

MENAN (eastidahonews.com) — A bridge on Idaho Highway 48 between Roberts and Menan is out of commission until further notice, which will have a significant impact on traffic in the area.

Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires tells EastIdahoNews.com some pretty significant surface damage to the bridge was reported Sunday afternoon.

“(The Idaho Transportation Department) overlayed this bridge a few years ago and it looks like the overlay has peeled up. They don’t think there’s damage to the deck underneath but they do have to inspect it to make sure it’s safe,” Squires says.

The cause of the damage hasn’t officially been determined. Engineers with ITD will begin the inspection Monday morning to learn how extensive it is and how long it will take to repair it.

Until the repairs are complete, the bridge is a safety hazard and will remain closed to traffic.

Drivers will need to add an extra half hour to their commute, depending on where they’re going. So plan accordingly.

For those living on the east side of the river, the next closest crossing is the bridge on County Line Road.

“If they’re on the east side of the river, they can take Lewisville Highway down to County Line. If they’re on the west side of the river, they should take Bassett Road down to County Line or Interstate 15,” says Squires.

