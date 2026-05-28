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Weather

Cool & Breezy Before Weekend Warmup

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Published 3:37 PM

Our cooler pattern sticks around the Coachella Valley through Friday as that low pressure system responsible for this week’s gusty winds, slowly exit to the east. Our biggest impact remains cooler temperatures and another breezy afternoon for the deserts and mountain passes.

Expect highs mainly in the lower 80s Friday with west winds occasionally gusting over 30mph near the San Gorgonio Pass and in our typical wind-prone areas until tomorrow evening. Compared to the strong gusts earlier this week, winds are definitely improving, but breezy weather still lingers at times into Friday night.

A gradual warming trend begins this weekend with temperatures climbing back to seasonal levels by Sunday, when many of us return to triple digits. Looking ahead to next week, ridging builds back into the Southwest and temperatures climb with minor to moderate HeatRisk potentially returning to valley to kick off June.

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Katie Boer

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