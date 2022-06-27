Parson to sign KCPD funding increase bill, measure must be approved by voters

By Taylor Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is making several stops in Kansas City Monday.

They include the announcement of a new crime initiative, remarks at a Sheriff’s Convention and a bill signing related to Kansas City Police Department police funding.

Senate Bill 678 would bring the department funding minimum up from 20 percent to 25 percent.

However, this measure would have to be approved by voters in November.

His visit begins at the KC Community Release Center at 12:45 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.