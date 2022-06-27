Salem man with aggressive leukemia finds match for stem cell transplant

By WMUR Staff

SALEM, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Salem man diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in December is making progress in his fight.

In February, News 9 spoke with Tim Corriveau about how the community was making a difference in Tim’s fight.

He was eligible for a stem cell transplant, but a nationwide blood shortage made his search even more difficult.

Now, he has found a match internationally.

Tim and his wife Jody shared how they’re feeling, looking back at the past few months as they enter day 187 of their flight.

“It’s nerve racking when you don’t know right away, and they have to search somebody else for you,” Tim said. “One minute you think you’re going in one direction and then something changes, and it could be something really simple and then you’re going in a completely different direction.”

Tim is expecting to be discharged from the hospital in about a month.

A GoFundMe page is helping Tim with expenses for his treatment.

