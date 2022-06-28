‘Horrible accident’: Authorities believe Hazelwood drowning to be accident in which 2 boys died

By Web Staff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A drowning that resulted in the deaths of two cousins has been called an accident, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Following an autopsy Monday morning, authorities said they do not believe the incident to be anything other than “a heartbreaking and terrible accident.”

The boys were pulled from a swimming pool Sunday evening at a home on Rolling Ridge Road in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

When responding officers arrived on the scene, they found two boys under the age of 12 who were not responsive.

LMPD blocked traffic and set up a route to Norton Children’s Hospital. Despite efforts of the first responders, the boys were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the names and ages of the two boys.

