Man charged with attempted murder after 2 elderly men attacked in downtown Portland

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Monday announced that Keffer James White, 29, was charged with four counts including two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree, and one count of Assault in the Second Degree after allegedly attacking two elderly men unprovoked on Saturday evening.

According to the DA’s office, a group of people was waiting for the bus in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Hall Street. Witness reports and video surveillance allegedly showed that White approached the group and began talking to them. When they did not respond, he began to yell and made fun of them for being elderly. White became increasingly aggressive. He approached one man in the group, Edward Lichenstein, 88, and began attacking him, including headbutting him and shoving him to the ground.

White then turned to another person in the group, Donald Pierce, 83, who was holding a cane for balance and pushed him into the street and onto the ground. Once on the ground White kicked Pierce in the head and face area several times. White subsequently continued attacking Lichtenstein who was attempting to get away. Pierce also attempted to get up and White returned and attacked him again by kicking him in his head.

According to charging documents, Portland Police officers were in the area of the attack on an unrelated call when they heard screaming and approached the bus stop where the attack took place. The officers gave aid to the victims and arrested White based on a witness report that he was responsible for the attack. Lichenstein and Pierce are currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

Witnesses reported that White said he was going to kill the victims during the attack. He is currently in custody without bail.

