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First Alert Weather Alert Ends Tonight As Winds Slowly Improve

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Published 3:47 PM

A windy and much cooler pattern sticks around across the Coachella Valley through late week as a strong low pressure system continues to dip into central California. Winds gradually decrease, improving into our evening hours tonight, with noticeably calmer winds into our Thursday. 

For this evening--gusty southwest to west wind remains strongest around the San Gorgonio Pass, desert slopes, and along the I-10 corridor wind-prone zones tonight. We're still looking at the opportunity for some widespread gusts around 40-50mph around the valley floor and isolated gusts near 60-65mph possible through the passes. Much like yesterday, areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times, especially near open desert areas and washes. 

Highs today we're way below normal, by roughly 15 degrees. We're going to remain well below average through Friday with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80s before a nice little warming trend kicks in this weekend. Pretty nice looking pattern starting this weekend with temperatures on the upswing, climbing back into the 90s by Saturday and very likely approaching 105-110 degrees by the middle of next week as high pressure starts to rebuild across the Southwest.

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Katie Boer

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