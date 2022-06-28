Suspects steal purse from victim in Tosa parking lot, police warn of series of purse-snatching incidents

By WDJT Staff

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Wauwatosa police are warning the public of an increase in purse-snatch robberies in the area.

They shared a video on social media Monday, June 27, of an incident that took place in a Wauwatosa parking lot on June 20.

Authorities say the suspects target people walking alone through a business or apartment parking lot.

They say a suspect vehicle drives very close to the victim and a suspect reaches out the window, attempting to forcibly grab the victim’s purse.

Wauwatosa police say they are increasing patrols in these areas, but they say the theft of purses is often a “crime of opportunity.”

They recommend taking the following steps to lessen your chances of becoming a victim:

Carry your purse close to your body or put an arm over it while walking Always keep your purse zipped/closed and carry only the essentials with you Maintain awareness of persons and vehicles around you Do not walk while using the phone and be alert and observant of your surroundings If your purse is grabbed, it is best to simply let it go; it is not worth being injured. Call the police immediately and provide as much information on the suspect(s) as you can

