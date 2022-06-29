Bethel firefighters and police officers rescue ducklings

By EVAN SOBOL

BETHEL, Connecticut (WFSB) — Firefighters and police officers in Bethel rescued ducklings that fell into a storm drain Tuesday.

Bethel Fire and EMS said all of the ducklings were returned to their mother.

It was the department’s second duckling rescue so far this year.

“Hopefully they learn to watch where they’re waddling!” Bethel Fire and EMS said.

