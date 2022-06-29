Charges filed against 17-year-old seen in ‘Kia Boys’ YouTube documentary

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Criminal charges have been issued against a 17-year-old identified as one of the individuals seen in a “Kia Boys” YouTube documentary about a group of notorious car thieves that engage in reckless driving.

The video shows an incident that occurred May 17, 2022 near 36th and Courtland.

Milwaukee police say 17-year-old Markell Hughes was charged in connection to the incident with:

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent First degree recklessly endangering safety Obstructing an officer Felony bail jumping

According to a criminal complaint, a red 2021 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen from a person renting the vehicle from Hertz Rental overnight May 16. The YouTube documentary shows on May 17, a red Hyundai Elantra driving at a high rate of speed, down a one-way street the wrong way. The incident occurred within feet of a school. The Elantra was seen on video skidding off the road and over the curb, onto a sidewalk. Later in the video, the Elantra speeds down a one-way road, swerving erratically, narrowly missing a male bystander running across the road. Multiple people are seen sprinting away from the car through the documentary.

Milwaukee police said they received an anonymous tip which stated the driver of the Hyundai in the YouTube documentary was Markell Hughes.

According to a criminal complaint, Hughes admitted to being the driver of Hyundai Elantra and said he was going too fast. Hughes allegedly said he does not steal cars but agreed with a detective when they said, “You just drive them.”

Milwaukee police say Hughes’ fingerprints were found in six other stolen vehicles.

If convicted, Hughes could face up to 22 years, 9 months in prison and fined up to $55,000.

The Milwaukee Police Department says they appreciate all the information they received from the community regarding the investigation.

“We are proud of all the hard work of our members that have been diligently working on identifying the individuals involved in criminal activity in the video,” Milwaukee police said in a statement.

Police continue to ask the community to come forward and provide any information regarding the individuals involved in criminal activity or reckless behavior.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.