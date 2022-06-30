Firefighters rescue person from car submerged in Orlando retention pond

By KATIE SIVCO

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — On Wednesday night, one person was rescued from a retention pond in Orlando before being taken to the hospital, officials said.

Fire officials in Orange County said a car coming down from West Kaley and South Rio Grande went into the water.

At one point, the car was fully submerged, officials said.

Rescuers got that person out and then they were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No one else was in the car with the individual, according to firefighters.

There is no word yet on the condition of the person who went into the water.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.