Police investigate shooting at Brookfield Square Movie Tavern Theater

By Web Staff

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 2, Brookfield police responded to reports of shots fired outside of the Movie Tavern Theater, 175 S. Moreland Rd., at Brookfield Square.

Officers found one person struck by gunfire and transported the victim to the hospital. In a statement, police described the victim’s wounds as non-life threatening.

Brookfield police say they have secured the area, do not perceive any ongoing threat to the public, and are investigating the incident.

Police are asking any witnesses or people with information regarding this incident to contact Captain Chris Garcia at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

