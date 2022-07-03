Suspect arrested after 13-year-old girl missing from Canada found in Oregon City

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) — A man has been arrested in Oregon City for luring a 13-year-old girl from Canada, authorities said Saturday.

Edmonton, Alberta, police said the 13-year-old went missing on June 24. She was found overnight in Oregon City. She has been taken to a hospital for evaluation and her family has been notified. Arrangements are being made to return her to her family.

The FBI said early Saturday morning, it assisted in the arrest of 41-year-old Noah Madrano for child luring. He is being held on state charges from Oregon City police.

The FBI said the investigation is ongoing. It has not released any additional details.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.