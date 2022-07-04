At least 16 shot, 5 killed in St. Louis City since Friday

By Deion Broxton

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 16 people shot and five killed since Friday.

The first homicide happened in the 3500 block of Russell after 1 a.m. Friday. SLMPD reported a man was found by a car with a puncture wound to the back of his head.

At 12:45 p.m. Friday, police reported a 43-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her neck while driving west on Dr. Martin Luther King and turning right onto Union.

At 3:32 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was shot near Warne and Penrose.

At 9:45 p.m. Friday, cops reported a 49-year-old man was shot in the stomach behind a business in the 8800 block of North Broadway.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, two women were shot while exiting a business in the 5900 block of West Florissant.

Just after midnight Saturday, a man and a woman were shot in the 2000 block of Obear.

Then around 1 p.m. Saturday, a man suffered a gunshot graze wound to the leg in the 1300 block of Convention, later a man and woman were shot and killed in a black car near C D Banks and Sarah, and then a woman was shot in the leg in the 3500 block of Goodfellow.

U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri and North City resident Carla “Coffee” Wright lives near the double homicide near C D Banks and Sarah. She told News 4 she went to the scene after hearing emergency sirens.

“Young lady. Leg literally hanging outside of the car,” Wright said. “And I believe there’s two other passengers, one in the back and one in the front. But it’s just ridiculous that–broad daylight–this is what we have to deal with. The holiday is just starting. We haven’t even got to the actual holiday. We see this so often that we become numb to it. Whoever did this, there are cameras everywhere. And so whoever the gun person is or gun people are, you’re going to be caught.”

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were shot in the 800 block of Cerre in downtown St. Louis. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were shot Sunday morning, one in the foot and the other in the head. A man was shot and killed Sunday evening around 8:30 in the 4600 block of Tennessee, making the death toll for the weekend five.

