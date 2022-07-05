Monterey Bay F.C. celebrates first responders during Saturday night game

By Cristal Hamer

Click here for updates on this story

MARINA, California (KSBW) — Monterey Bay Football Club celebrated first responders at Cardinale Stadium Saturday night.

Local police and fire departments, as well as local EMTs, were honored during First Responders Night. Officers and firefighters joined in on the halftime activities, going head-to-head in a friendly competition down the pitch.

Along with the special honors, some attendees received a complimentary First Responders Night bracelet and t-shirt. In addition, an old-fashioned fire engine from Red Engine Rides, a local firefighter-owned-and-operated business, was on display in the Alvarado Street Beer Garden.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.