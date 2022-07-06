Argument between group turns into shooting

By JULIA FALCON

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim.

The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

