Bankhead Tunnel closed after accident involving 18-wheeler

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Bankhead Tunnnel in downtown Mobile is closed in both directions this morning following a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The end of the trailer split and broke off when the rig struck the tunnel entrance at the west side.

Mobile Fire-Rescue posted earlier: “There is no foreseeable timeframe for when the scene will be cleared and the tunnel re-opened.”

However, by 8 a.m. ALDOT tweeted: “Bankhead Tunnel to remain closed as crews work to remove box truck from tunnel. Safety checks in progress. Could take up to 2 hours.”

