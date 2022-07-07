Family was headed for ice cream when 5-year-old was killed in drive-by shooting in N. Houston

By Brooke Taylor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston mom whose 5-year-old daughter was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Greenspoint area is calling for the community to find her daughter’s killers.

Just before 1 a.m. on July 3, Kristena Watters closed up her shift at a restaurant and went to pick up her two kids from a 24-hour daycare center, investigators said. Watters was taking her kids to get ice cream when their car came to a stop sign at the 13300 block of Northborough Drive.

At the same time, a silver 1999 four-door Honda Accord with four unknown men was driving west on Rushcreek through the intersection. As the Honda went through, a man in the rear driver’s seat window was seen shooting toward a food store in the area.

As the shooting continued, the suspects in the Honda crossed in front of Watters’ vehicle. One bullet hit Watters’ vehicle through the back door, striking 5-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson and her 8-year-old brother, investigators said.

The Honda then continued west on Rushcreek and was seen crossing Rankin Road. It’s believed the vehicle turned into one of the several apartment complexes between Rankin Road and Rushworth.

During a press conference on Wednesday, HPD Chief Troy Finner also called for the community to be on the lookout.

“I’m calling up on my city. Investigators are doing their job. (I’m) calling up on the citizens of Houston. I’ve stood here before, unfortunately. We don’t shoot and kill our kids,” he said.

In an emotional plea, Watters said she feels she failed to protect her baby.

“I had one fear of bringing my kids into this world, and that was failing my babies,” she said. “I’ve been taking care of my kids by myself. I’m not perfect, but I think I’ve done a great job. My one fear was brought to life a few nights ago when I failed to protect my baby.”

Through tears, the single mom said she can’t have an open casket for her daughter as she was shot in the face.

“My daughter was five, and she was shot in her face, she wasn’t just killed. She was brutally murdered. Because what? Gang violence? Someone felt like reenacting ‘Boyz N the Hood?'” she said.

She also called out the people who were where the shooting happened but won’t come forward.

“My baby was gone before they even had the chance to save her. There are so many people that were at that store. And so many that will not come forward,” she said.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information to help find the suspects. A GoFundMe is also up to help Watters and her family with expenses.

