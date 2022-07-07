Rescue seeks owner of alligator found in Fond du Lac County lake

By WDJT Staff

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WDJT) — An alligator is currently in the care of an aquatic animal rescue in Menasha, Wisconsin after it was found swimming in a Fond du Lac County lake.

The animal was surrendered to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources after it was discovered in Long Lake near WI-67 in Campbellsport on July 1.

The rescue says the gator is about 18-24″ long.

They say if you’ve lost your alligator to contact them so you can be reunited.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says they will keep the alligator for one week. After that, they say they’ll try to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.

