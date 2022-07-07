Two suspects wanted for stealing thousands from Fort Myers casino

By Web Staff

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Authorities are looking to identify two suspects after the allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Fort Myers casino arcade.

On July 6th, around 7:30pm, two black males entered The Vegas Experience on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers.

After playing different gambling games for close to four hours, authorities say they were able to discretely open one of the lock boxes and remove between $10-thousand to $20-thousand dollars in coins before leaving.

Both suspects appear to be in their 30’s to 40’s. The subject in the orange shirt was noted to be walking with a heavy limp.

Anyone with information regarding the two individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips can also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

Tips received through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

