‘Nothing short of domestic terrorism’: Police officers file civil suit against 6 people associated with DSM BLM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Two Des Moines police officers have filed a civil suit against six people who were at one time associated with Des Moines Black Liberation Movement for allegedly planning to divert officers from responding to incidents of violence during protests in the summer of 2020, according to court documents.

Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George filed the suit in connection to events that occurred during protests at the Iowa State Capitol on July 1, 2020.

Indira Dixon Scheumaker, Eva Cecilia Lewin, Anna Renee Gebhardt, Bradley Christopher Penna and Jennifer Marie Erwin were affiliated with Des Moines Black Lives Matter. Each are listed as defendants in the case.

The officers contend that the actions of these members of DSM BLM were “nothing short of domestic terrorism.”

The lawsuit alleges members of DSM BLM “assaulted the police officers by violently “de-arresting” protesters.”

Specifically, the lawsuit states that both Stein and Scheumaker put George in a chokehold, preventing him from making an arrest.

In another case, Lewin, Gebhardt, Penna and Erwin allegedly pulled on Wilson’s hands and arms to prevent him from making an arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.