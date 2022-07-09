Man dies after jumping off Dog River Bridge

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A man has died after jumping off the Dog River Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Marina Drive South around 4:20 p.m. concerning an unresponsive adult male found in the water. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim had dived into the water. Boaters pulled him from the water and brought him to shore, police said.

A medical helicopter flew the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

