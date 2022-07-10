Juvenile dies following shooting at 13-year-old birthday party in Fairfield

By Olivia Kalentek

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — One juvenile is dead following a shooting at a banquet hall in Fairfield on Saturday.

Police say they received several 911 calls around 10:30 pm reporting shots were fired at a banquet hall next to Calvin United Church.

The first officers on scene found an unresponsive male victim in the hall and began live saving measures. He was transported via ambulance to St. Vincent’s, and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the male was a juvenile. Police have not released the name of the juvenile, and are waiting to notify his next of kin.

A short time later a female victim arrived at Bridgeport Hospital with a gunshot wound to the jaw. Officials say she is currently in stable condition. Police have not released the age of the female victim.

According to police, a single gunshot struck both victims.

Police say the event was at the banquet hall was a 13-year-old’s birthday party. The person who rented the hall was not a member of the church, or a resident of Fairfield.

Officials say a single gunshot was heard following a physical altercation.

After hearing the gunshot, people attending the party dispersed and left the building. According to police, three additional people were injured after partygoers dispersed.

Preliminary reports say roughly 150 to 200 people attended the birthday party. After leaving the banquet hall, groups began to form at the Cumberland Farms and Walgreens on Kings Highway police say.

According to police, the suspect knew the victim, and say this was an isolated incident.

Police say they are still working to identify the shooter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.