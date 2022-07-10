‘We are lucky’: Tree falls, crushes 3 vehicles while Henderson County family of 5 is home

By Samiar Nefzi

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Henderson County family is lucky to be alive after a tree fell and crashed their three vehicles.

Friday night, July 8 along Tierra Trail Road, the tree toppled over and onto the Harrelson’s three vehicles sitting in their driveway – and damaging part of the roof.

“My Durango is completely totaled,” said Sarah Harrelson. “My Cadillac is crushed on the back, and Eric’s Jeep is completed crushed.”

Sarah told News 13 that around 7:30 p.m. Friday, she heard a loud thud outside her house and thought it might have been a lightning strike.

A few hours later when the couple went to bed, they heard yet another thud.

“This is what we saw,” said Sarah. “The tree came down from that way [the right side of the property. Now] the whole tree is right here.”

Eric Harrelson believes the tree initially fell on part of the roof over the top of the master bedroom but was supported by the cars, keeping the full weight of the tree off the house.

“It’s pretty close to the house,” said Sarah Harrelson. “We’re very lucky just a couple of feet the other way and it would have come down on us.”

The family now remains without transportation and question how they will be able to get around.

“We don’t know,” said Sarah Harrelson. “We have to have a car to get to work. We both work 40-hour-a-week jobs and have three kids to take care of at home.”

Nearby neighbors have stepped in to offer the family assistance as they figure out what to do next.

“We’ve got great neighbors and friends that have offered to come over with chainsaws,” said Eric Harrelson. “But this is a little more extensive. “

The family says they plan on calling a tree removal service to assist with the job.

