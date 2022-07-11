Baltimore police increase patrols after squeegee worker shoots driver armed with bat

By Barry Simms, Lisa Robinson, Lowell Melser

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore police are still searching for the suspect involved in Thursday’s fatal shooting which happened between a driver armed with a bat and a squeegee worker.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $8,000, and the state is doubling the reward to $16,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Police said they are enhancing patrols and increasing their presence at the locations where squeegee workers operate, and Mayor Brandon Scott is talking about opportunities to get squeegee workers off the streets.

There was no windshield cleaning Friday at the corner of Conway and Light streets, instead it was just city police, following the fatal incident.

“We’re combing through a lot of evidence right now, in search of the person who shot the victim,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a news conference Friday.

Police said Timothy Reynolds, 48, confronted a group of squeegee workers. He got out of his car and started swinging a baseball bat. A squeegee worker pulled out a gun and shot him. The shooting was one of several incidents at the same intersection Thursday.

“And once again, the mayor’s office had an entire team out there with outreach at that corner and before that, we were right there, making an arrest of a person with a gun,” Harrison said.

One man who wanted to remain anonymous said prior to the shooting, he came through the same area while working for Doordash. He got angry when a squeegee worker broke his windshield wiper. He said he is also frustrated over past incidents at the same corner.

“I pretty much lost it. I opened my car door, put it in park and said, ‘Why did you do that? What is wrong with you?” he said.

He said he quickly changed his mind about a confrontation.

“He reached down, picked up a backpack with his right hand, pulled out a gun with his left hand to where I could see it. At that point I was leaving,” the man said.

He said he thought about his family got back in his car and left.

“There are some of these young men that are very nice young men. I’ve had conversations with them. I’ve given them waters. They’ve given me waters we’ve talked. there are a lot of people out there doing good but are in bad situations,” the man said.

