Chaos breaks out at Luxor pool in Las Vegas as dust devil sends furniture flying

LAS VEGAS (KABC) — A turbulent dust devil hit the pool at a Las Vegas resort, sending furniture flying and guests scurrying for cover.

Video posted to social media shows the swirling wind picking up and spinning lounge chairs and other loose items at the pool of the Luxor Hotel and Casino Friday afternoon.

Guests at the pool can be heard shouting and some are seen scrambling for cover. At least one person appeared to have incurred minor injuries from the flying debris.

A dust devil forms when temperatures at ground level become hotter than the layer of air above.

A pocket of hot air rises through the cooler layer, creating an updraft and leading to a rapid rotating effect. They are more common in desert conditions, under clear skies with little wind. Dust devils are similar to tornados, though less powerful and shorter in duration.

