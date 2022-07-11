‘It means a lot’: Alliance of faith-based leaders in Omaha selects first female president

By Abbie Petersen

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — For the first time, the alliance of faith-based leaders in Omaha has a female president.

Rev. Portia Cavitt stepped into the role during a service at the Clair Memorial United Methodist Church.

It was a historic night as Rev. Cavitt was installed as the president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Metro Omaha.

She calls the position an honor.

It may have looked like a typical Sunday service at the church but this one was special.

“Not only because it’s our first female being installed, but because we’re coming together as one body,” IMA 2nd Vice President Keith Cornelius.

It’s an organization that’s been in Omaha for more than 50 years.

“Yes, women have been called to preach and to serve,” said Rev. Cavitt.

Rev. Cavitt says that’s nothing new but when it comes to positions of leadership.

“It means a lot to me when there are still people that do not see women in the leadership position as a church pastor, or to lead an organization,” said Rev. Cavitt.

Cavitt says she’s proud to lead the group of religious leaders across denominations and intends to make a change in the community.

“We seek to serve the undeserved those without a voice here in the city of Omaha, and especially in north Omaha,” said Rev. Cavitt.

And other members of IMA say they’re excited for the future of their organization.

“We just thank God that we were able to keep such a historic event going I think is wonderful. We can have lady clergy step up into leadership roles. That makes it very, very special,” said Cornelius.

