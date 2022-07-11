Philadelphia police release new video of group of teens beating older man with traffic cone

By Lori Burkholder

PHILADELPHIA (WGAL) — Philadelphia police have released new video of a group of teenagers beating an older man to death with a traffic cone.

The video shows the teens laughing as they chase and repeatedly beat the man with a traffic cone.

When first responders arrived, they found the 73-year-old man on the ground. He died from his injuries the next day.

The incident happened in June, but officers are just now releasing the video with a message for parents.

“If they are aware their son or daughter is involved in this incident, I think the best choice of action would be for them to contact an attorney and contact the homicide unit to turn themselves in,” a police official said at a news conference.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

Police are also hoping a new summer curfew will help prevent attacks like this.

