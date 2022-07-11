Shaw University to host tour, conversation on redevelopment plan

By Mark Bergin

Click here for updates on this story

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — Shaw University is hosting a community meeting on Monday night to shape its campus redevelopment plan.

The university held its initial meeting on May 16 as part of the plan named “The ShawU District.” The school is undergoing a rezoning process and seeks input from students, faculty, staff, alumni and the surrounding community.

Shaw University is planning to develop new residence halls, a student center and other facilities.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. There are also several other meetings planned this summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.